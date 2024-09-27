Distt admin action against alms-seeking in ICT; 37 arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The district administration of Islamabad, led by Assistant Commissioner Rural, have ramped up efforts to curb unlawful activities and arrested 37 professional alms-seekers from different areas of the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, these alms-seekers were arrested in the jurisdictions of Koral, Sihala, Lohibher, and Humak police stations. The District Commissioner (DC) commended the swift action and called for similar operations to be conducted citywide in future.

The arrested beggars were taken to the police station. Meanwhile, minors found begging were sent to the Edhi Center

for care and rehabilitation.

DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon stressed the need for a continued crackdown, urging the formation of special teams to monitor suspicious activities at key points, including traffic signals. The operation was seen as a step toward ensuring the safety and well-being of the city's residents, with authorities promising to continue their efforts in maintaining public order.

He highlighted the importance of discouraging such unlawful behavior, emphasizing the district administration's commitment to protecting the public from illegal practices.