Distt Admin Actively Working For Smog Control: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Thursday the
district administration was actively working for the elimination of smog.
Presiding over a meeting to review the measures taken to combat smog,
he said that six brick kilns were demolished for not switching to zigzag
technology, FIRs against 23 kiln owners were registered, 49 kilns were
sealed while 106 kilns were issued notices under the Environment
Protection Act by the Environment Department.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain directed Secretary RTA Muzaffar
Mukhtar to crackdown on smoke emitting public transport and no route permit
should be issued to any vehicle without fitness certificate.
He directed the local officials of the agriculture department to convince
the farmers that burning crop residue was a legal offense and had adverse
impacts on the environment and soil fertility.
He said that in the same way, Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC)
Sialkot, District Council and Municipal Committees should ensure that garbage
was not set on fire, it was harmful and dangerous for human health.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the Environment Protection Department
to shift all kilns in Sialkot district to zigzag technology and ensure that the zigzag
rules and regulations were followed.
The meeting was attended by Director Environment Dr. Noor Ahmed, Deputy Director (DD)
Maqsood Rabbani Butt, Deputy Director (DD) Lab Muhammad Ilyas, CO Municipal Corporation
Afzal Malik, Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Jawahar Ali, Inspector Environment Shahid
Ali Dogar and Ahmad Yad, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat and local officials of Traffic Police.
