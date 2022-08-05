UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin All Set To Facilitate Mourners, Muharram Processions

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022

Distt admin all set to facilitate mourners, Muharram processions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :District Administration has taken all necessary measurements owing to the month of Muharram ul Harram.

According to statement issued here Friday, Multan Waste Management Company's workers were deputed in two shifts including morning and evening for cleanliness in Imambargahs and processions' routes.

Water sprinkling and liming was being done at processions' routes and cleaning of Imambargahs was being carried daily.

Debris, garbage and waste was being picked up especially where processions would be passed.

Keeping in view Jumma prayers, cleaning arrangements were also made in mosques to put healthy and serene effects to worshipers offering the prayer.

Scraping of roads to remove soil and dust as part of the cleaning operation was continued in full pace and momentum, concluded the statement.

