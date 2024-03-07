Open Menu

Distt Admin Announces Construction, Repairing Of Six Roads

Published March 07, 2024

Distt admin announces construction, repairing of six roads

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The district administration has announced constructions and repairing of six roads of the district with funds of Rs 2.5 billion under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Sarken Bahal, Punjab Khushhal” Project.

The approval was given in a meeting held on Thursday which was presided by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu.

The DC said that repairing of 11 kilometre Khanewal-Kabirwala and 40 km Kabirwala to Shorkot road would be completed under the project.

The new roads including 32.5 km Kacha Khue to Vehari, Adda Kachi Pakki, Saleem Chowk to Sukh Bayas, Chowk Chub to Jindyali through 59-Pull, 92-Pull and 11km road from Talamba to Khaliqabad would be completed under the “Sarken Bahal, Punjab Khushhal” project.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that transportation would be easier after completion of the project from one place to another.

He said that work would be started soon by keeping in view the public facilitation adding that good quality material would be used in the project and zero tolerance policy would be followed on it.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

APP/qbs/thh

