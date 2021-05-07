UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Appeal Students Register Themselves As Volunteers In CVC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:37 PM

The District Administration Rawalpindi has appealed to the citizens and especially the young students to register themselves as volunteers in the Corona Vaccination Centers in Rawalpindi and to provide a few hours to the people in this hour of need at their convenience

For registration, contact Dr.

Daniel Asim at the Vaccination Center at Fatima Jinnah University for Women on 0321-5150011 and Dr. Shehryar at the Vaccination Center at sports Complex, Double Road on 0322-5040550.

Volunteers at the Vaccination Centers will be assigned a variety of responsibilities, including computer data entry, guiding citizens to the centers, and identifying and assisting senior citizens at the Vaccination Centers.

