Distt admin approves 11 new petrol pumps in Khanewal

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration gave approval for establishing 11 new petrol pumps in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi distributed the orders among petrol pumps owners and representatives on Wednesday.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas directed the owners to ensure tree plantation at their petrol pumps and suburb areas.

He also ordered to ensure paying wages to employees against their duty.

Mr Zaheer asked them to take all safety measures and no complaint about rates and scales at petrol pumps.

APP /qbs-sak