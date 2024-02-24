Distt Admin Approves Upgradation Of 18 Parks
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The district administration has approved the Upgradation of 18 parks of the city under the vision to ensure maximum recreational activities for citizens here on Saturday.
The decision was made in a meeting of the district development committee which was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that funds of Rs 200 million would be spent on the Upgradation project.
He said that parks not only provide recreation to the citizens but also play a major role in the beautification of the city.
He said that funds would be provided to the projects of sewerage and infrastructure on priority.
The DC maintained that work continued at a rapid pace on various development schemes of health and education. He said that the citizens would be offered commodities and flour at subsidized rates under the Ramadan package.
The district development committee also approved various development schemes for parks and infrastructure in the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mubashir-Ul-Rehman, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.
