Distt Admin arranges free gyne medical camp for flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :On the special directives of deputy commissioner Shaifullah Khan the district administration on Tuesday arranged a free medical and gyne camp for flood affected females in Dalazak area here to provide check up facility.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Izza Arshad and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irum arranged the camp where lady gynecologist doctor was providing free consultations to the patients.

On the first day of the camp as many as 351 females visited the camp and were provided with free consultation, medicines and ultra-sound services.