Distt Admin arrests 4 private agents outside passport office

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) ::District Administration on Wednesday arrested four private agents from the jurisdiction of Passport Office for looting the public at large.

According to office of the Deputy Commissioner, the action was taken on public complaints and a special team was sent to check the involvement of private agents in process of obtaining passport.

The team conducted raid at office of the passport office and arrested four agents and started legal action against them.

Deputy Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against private agents at the government departments and said strict action would be taken against agent mafias.