Distt Admin Arrests 8 Profiteers During Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 08:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration claimed to arrest eight shopkeepers as they were found involve in overcharging during Eid ul Azha.

According to official sources, the price Control Magistrates inspected 1266 shops during Eid days, said official sources.

The sources stated that 193 shopkeepers were fined Rs 266,500 for making undue profit.

The magistrates also issued warning to some other 158 shopkeepers. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed also ordered Assistant Commissioners to check different hotels and imposed fine on violation of recommended prices.

