Distt Admin Arrests Five Profiteers , Seals Four Petrol Pumps

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration claimed to arrest five profiteers and sealed another four petrol pumps on charges of measuring less, here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar and special price magistrates visited different areas and managed to arrest five shopkeepers.The shopkeepers were involved in making undue profit.

Police concerned registered cases against the profiteers. Similarly, four petrol pumps were also sealed for measuring less. Assistant Commissioner Adnan Badar stated that Rs one lakh fine was imposed on the profiteers.

AC said that nobody would be allowed to over-charge, adding that he was also monitoring supply line of chicken to maintain stability in prices.

The mafias involved in artificial price hike would be punished, he reiterated.

