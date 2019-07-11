Distt admin Attock outlines code of conduct for collection of hides

The district administration of Attock on Thursday outlined code of conduct for collection of hides and banned collection of hides of sacrificial animals during the Eid-ul-Azha without prior written permission

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration of Attock on Thursday outlined code of conduct for collection of hides and banned collection of hides of sacrificial animals during the Eid-ul-Azha without prior written permission.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ishrat Ullah Khan directed the charity organizations and NGOs to submit written applications in the DC office for seeking permission of hide collection till 28 Zilqad of Islamic Calendar.

Ishrat said that after the deadline no application by any organization and NGO would be entertained. All applicants should attach a copy of previous year's NOC issued by the district administration alongwith the record of funds utilization, generated after the sale of collected hides, he added.

The DC said that the district administration should ensure that the organizations concerned engaged in collection of offal of sacrificial animals fully implement the code of conduct.

Stern action would be taken against the violators, it added. "All organizations those want to collect the hides will require written permission in advance from deputy commissioner" he added.

He said that door to door collection of skins was prohibited and would not be allowed according to the code of conducts, he added.