UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Attock Outlines Code Of Conduct For Collection Of Hides

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:46 PM

Distt admin Attock outlines code of conduct for collection of hides

The district administration of Attock on Thursday outlined code of conduct for collection of hides and banned collection of hides of sacrificial animals during the Eid-ul-Azha without prior written permission

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration of Attock on Thursday outlined code of conduct for collection of hides and banned collection of hides of sacrificial animals during the Eid-ul-Azha without prior written permission.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ishrat Ullah Khan directed the charity organizations and NGOs to submit written applications in the DC office for seeking permission of hide collection till 28 Zilqad of Islamic Calendar.

Ishrat said that after the deadline no application by any organization and NGO would be entertained. All applicants should attach a copy of previous year's NOC issued by the district administration alongwith the record of funds utilization, generated after the sale of collected hides, he added.

The DC said that the district administration should ensure that the organizations concerned engaged in collection of offal of sacrificial animals fully implement the code of conduct.

Stern action would be taken against the violators, it added. "All organizations those want to collect the hides will require written permission in advance from deputy commissioner" he added.

He said that door to door collection of skins was prohibited and would not be allowed according to the code of conducts, he added.

Related Topics

Noc Sale Attock All From

Recent Stories

After 3 Shaking Episodes Merkel Says Taking Care o ..

1 minute ago

Amal Clooney Told Assange to Seek Ecuadorian Minis ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner distributes cricket kits among player ..

6 minutes ago

Two housemaid arrested on allegedly stealing valua ..

6 minutes ago

Livestock development provides base for economic d ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.