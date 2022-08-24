UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Bans Old Buses For Schools' Pick, Drop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Distt Admin bans old buses for schools' pick, drop

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) ::The district administration on Wednesday imposed section 144 in the district and banned use of pick and drop for schools.

A notification issued here said the ban would remain intact for sixty days and violators would be penalized under section 188 of PPC.

It said that several public and private schools were using old buses for providing pick and drop to students which resulted in several accidents and lot of public complaints were received in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

