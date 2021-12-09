Distt admin bans operation of CNG stations during peak time

District administration Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) has imposed ban on the operation of CNG stations during peak time (4:00 p.m to 9:00 a.m) to improve Sui Gas pressure to the domestic consumers in the district, said an official notification issued here on Thursday

The ban will remain enforced for a period of one month (from December 9 to January 1, 2022).

The purpose of the decision was to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers on priority basis during increased demand in peak hours during winter.

It has also come into the notice that the Federal cabinet has decided to curtail supply of gas to CNG stations throughout the jurisdiction of SNGPL franchise in the district.

Keeping in view the current low gas pressure and increased demand during peak winter as well as the decision arrived in the meeting held two days back under the chairmanship of the Commissioner Peshawar Division for taking immediate steps to monitor low gas pressure situation in the provincial metropolis.

Anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The order will remain enforced for a period of 30 days unless it is modified or withdrawn.