Distt Admin Bans Single-use Plastics, Thin Polyethylene Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The district administration has taken a significant step towards environmental conservation by banning single-use plastics and polyethylene bags under 75 microns.

This decision, announced after a meeting of the Plastic Management Committee on Wednesday chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, aims to protect the environment and improve public health.

The deputy commissioner said that the harmful effects of thin plastic bags, citing their role in clogging drainage systems, reducing soil fertility, and endangering aquatic ecosystems. He reiterated that these bags were one of the leading contributors to environmental degradation.

Speaking on occasion, DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the administration has prohibited the production, sale, purchase, and use of polyethylene bags below the specified thickness.

He said that inspection teams will monitor compliance in markets, shopping malls, and other public areas, ensuring strict enforcement of the new rules. He said that legal action will be taken against manufacturers, distributors, and retailers found violating the ban. He said that the initiative was part of the district’s broader efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable practices.

