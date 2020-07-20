Distt Admin bans swimming in canals, streams, dams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration Hari Pur Monday imposed section 144 across the district prohibiting swimming and taking bath in canals, streams, dams, lakes and other water reservoirs.

According to a notification issued, here, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Raza has imposed the ban under which swimming and taking bath in Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power canal, lake, Tarbela lake, Khanpur lake, Khanpur spillways, River Sindh, Bhari Da, Khair Bara Dam and other areas.

In another notification it was notified that all types of construction at the banks and on waterways and downstream.

The violators would be dealt strictly under the law, it warned.