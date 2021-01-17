Distt Admin cancels all permissions for storage of petrol

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Government, District administration Shaheed Benazirabad has cancelled all the permissions for storage of petrol throughout the district here.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar through a notification. Notification said that permission was granted on Form 'I and J" under Petroleum Rules 1937 by this office. It said that petrol storage permission holders were contravening the conditions of license and were selling petroleum products illegally after installing Fuel Dispenser while POL outlets were meant only for storage of petrol.

Notification said that it was necessary to reduce possibilities of sale and purchase of illegal and smuggled petroleum at such stations.

It said that it was strictly suspected that in case of eruption of fire, blast incidents could cause huge life and financial loss for which situation could be controlled with proper handling and maintaining protective measures.Notification said that petroleum storage licenses on Form T and J issued by this office under Petroleum Rules 1937 were cancelled herewith. Notification added that the restrictions were imposed on persons to sale petroleum products without any permission /NOC under Pakistan Penal Code and Petroleum Act 1934 and law promulgated under it.