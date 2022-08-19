UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Cancels Weekend Holidays Of Govt Departments

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday decided to cancel weekend holidays of government departments of Dera Ismail Khan in wake of heavy rains and floods.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan directed all the officials and officers of all the government departments to be on duty during weekend holidays due to emergency situation in wake of rains-induced floods in the district.

The heavy rains wrecked the district Dera Ismail Khan. The floodwater entered into various villages of Daraban, Paroa and Kulachi Thesils.

At least two people including a minor child died while four others got injured in rain related incidents in the district.

The district emergency service Rescue 1122 has launched relief and rescue operations in rain and flash flood affected areas of the district.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the emergency service Rescue 1122 has devised a strategy to effectively deal with emergency situations in wake of incessant rains and flash floods in low-lying areas of the district.

