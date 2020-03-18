Distt Admin closes hotels, restaurants, tourists' resorts in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In the light of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's decision, the district administration here Wednesday ordered closure of all hotels, restaurants, public places and tourists' resorts across the district.

A notification issued here said that only medical stores and general stores would remain open round the clock to meet the demand while rest of the shops and markets would remain open from 10 am till 7 pm.

Similarly, all government meetings with more than five officials would be banned and banks have been directed to install hand sanitizer on ATMs kiosks for facilitation of masses.

The Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza directed all Assistant Commissioner to ensure implementation of government decisions in letter and spirit to protect lives and health of masses.

He said all available resources would be utilized for facilitation of general public and no lethargy would be tolerated in this regard. He urged masses to cooperate with the government and adopt all precautionary measures.