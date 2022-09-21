Distt admin committed to complete uplift projects timely: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas said on Wednesday the district administration was committed for timely completion of development projects in the district and providing best municipal services.

Talking to a journalists delegation, he said that all available resources were being utilized to improve the quality of services with the support of journalist community.

The DC said that work was going on in various sectors under the development programme of the Punjab government in Sialkot.

He said the district administration was trying to remove hurdles in the way of completing projects within the stipulated period.

He appreciated the positive role of print and electronic media representatives for maintaining peace and religious harmony in the district during the month of Muharram.

Earlier, journalists pointed out various problems of the city and gave suggestionsto improve the quality of services.

District Information Officer Syed Waqar Naqvi was also present on the occasion.