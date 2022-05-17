Distt admin committed to extend relief to masses: DC Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif has said the district administration is committed to provide relief to residents by resolving their problems at earliest.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the revenue department.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Finance Sami-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Shujain, revenue staff including Nawaz Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioners Mardan District, Deputy Director Service Delivery Center, Tehsildars District Mardan.

The meeting was also briefed by the officials concerned about matters regarding encroachments, non-implementation of government tariffs, unhealthy food, hoarding and measures against unhealthy food items.

The DC directed to check the markets on a daily basis and take strict action against the vendors selling groceries at exorbitant prices. He also directed for taking action against encroachment to ensure smooth traffic flow and create convenience for people in bazaars.

Tehsildars were directed to focus on issues pertaining to agricultural tax and expedite recovery.

DC was apprised of the pending public grievances on Pakistan Citizen Portal and he directed the officials concerned to resolve them at the earliest.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of all the administrative officers, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif urged the officers concerned to take practical steps to further improve their performance and address the problems and difficulties of the people in a timely manner.