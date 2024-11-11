Distt admin committed to implement “Suthra Punjab” Programme effectively: DC

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Taslim Rao on Monday said the district administration was utilizing all available resources to implement Punjab’s Chief Minister’s Programme “ Suthra Punjab” in effective way.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city along with Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Agha Ali Haider.

The lawmakers also inspected the ongoing work to beautify public parks in the city.

Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal said that the provision of a healthy environment was the mission of the government, adding that the district administration was taking effective measures in that regard.

Under the Programme, the instructions have been issued to beautify all towns of the district.

Agha Ali Haider said the district administration led by the deputy commissioner made the city beautiful under the Programme.

APP/wth/378