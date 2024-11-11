Open Menu

Distt Admin Committed To Implement “Suthra Punjab” Programme Effectively: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Distt admin committed to implement “Suthra Punjab” Programme effectively: DC

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Taslim Rao on Monday said the district administration was utilizing all available resources to implement Punjab’s Chief Minister’s Programme “ Suthra Punjab” in effective way.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city along with Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Agha Ali Haider.

The lawmakers also inspected the ongoing work to beautify public parks in the city.

Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal said that the provision of a healthy environment was the mission of the government, adding that the district administration was taking effective measures in that regard.

Under the Programme, the instructions have been issued to beautify all towns of the district.

Agha Ali Haider said the district administration led by the deputy commissioner made the city beautiful under the Programme.

APP/wth/378

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Ali Haider All Government

Recent Stories

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

4 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan