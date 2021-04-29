UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Conducts 23054 Operations Against Corona Violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday conducted 23054 operations in one day against violation of corona SOPs and sealed 980 businesses, a report issued here said.

The district administration issued warnings to business centres and collected Rs 884,100 from 1002 persons and businesses. FIRs also registered against 465 persons for violations of SOPS and eight vehicles were impounded.

More Stories From Pakistan

