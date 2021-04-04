Distt admin conducts 6000 raids, impose Rs 10 mln fine to profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq launched a vigorous campaign against profiteering, hoarding and imposed fine over Rs 10 million on 5603 shopkeepers this year and 22 violators were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration was regularly conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers.He said that fine imposed on the violators in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district during last three months.

Teams conducted over 6000 raids in seven tehsils of the district during the period and imposed fines on 5603 violators, he added.

He said the administration also lodged 22 FIRs against the violators and the profiteers were sent behind the bars during the operations.

The administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found violating the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said the special campaign would continue to ensure provision of daily use items on controlled rates particularly during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The steps were being taken to provide relief to the consumers, he added.

He said, the authorities concerned including all the Assistant Commissioners, special price magistrates and other officers had been directed to regularly conduct surprise raids in open markets and visit different areas of the district to check prices of daily use items and take action against the violators in accordance with the law.

He informed that the administration had also accelerated its ongoing campaign launched to check the violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab Government to contain spread of coronavirus.

He said that the DC had urged the citizens to wear face masks saying, the masks help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The DC had also directed the authorities concerned to accelerate raids to check SOPs violations.

The advised the citizens to follow the coronavirus SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus.

