UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Conducts Crackdown Against Profiteering, Violation Of Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Distt Admin conducts crackdown against profiteering, violation of corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration in Dir and district Chitral Monday carried out crackdowns against profiteering and violation of corona SOPs.

According to office of Deputy Commissioner Dir, the teams of district administration following the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Auon Haider Gondal, visited different bazars and markets to witness implementation of corona SOPs.

The teams of district administration in Dir Lower in 258 different actions registered FIRs against seven violators and imposed Rs 21000 on them.

Similarly, the teams of district administration in Dir Upper visited bazars and markets, checked profiteering and hoarding of edible items and availability of LNG on government rates. Various shopkeepers were fined on the spot while warnings were issued to several others.

In district Chitral Upper, Assistant Commissioner Shah Adnan issued warnings to several shopkeepers that if they would not display price list, their shops would be sealed besides taking legal action against its owners.

Related Topics

Price Chitral Dir Upper Dir Market Government

Recent Stories

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

18 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

38 minutes ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

9 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

10 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

10 minutes ago
 SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' gra ..

SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' grants

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.