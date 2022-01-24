Distt Admin conducts crackdown against profiteering, violation of corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration in Dir and district Chitral Monday carried out crackdowns against profiteering and violation of corona SOPs.

According to office of Deputy Commissioner Dir, the teams of district administration following the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Auon Haider Gondal, visited different bazars and markets to witness implementation of corona SOPs.

The teams of district administration in Dir Lower in 258 different actions registered FIRs against seven violators and imposed Rs 21000 on them.

Similarly, the teams of district administration in Dir Upper visited bazars and markets, checked profiteering and hoarding of edible items and availability of LNG on government rates. Various shopkeepers were fined on the spot while warnings were issued to several others.

In district Chitral Upper, Assistant Commissioner Shah Adnan issued warnings to several shopkeepers that if they would not display price list, their shops would be sealed besides taking legal action against its owners.