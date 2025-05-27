Distt Admin Conducts Crackdown On Food Outlets, Medical Labs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In a series of coordinated actions under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s good governance and public welfare agenda, the district administration and food authority on Tuesday launched crackdowns on substandard food practices and unregistered medical laboratories, following public complaints and administrative directives.
In the first operation, the KP Food Authority, under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, conducted inspections in Munda and Mianar bazaars.
The authority examined various food-related businesses, including bakeries, where production units were found using non-food grade colorants. These were immediately confiscated and heavy fines were imposed.
Additionally, kebab shops, juice bars, meat shops, tandoors, wholesalers, and general stores were inspected, with clear instructions issued to comply with food safety SOPs.
Reform notices were also served to improve hygiene and cleanliness standards.
In a separate but related action, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Faheem Ullah inspected medical laboratories in Timergara Bazaar, checking for valid registration, professional diplomas, licenses, and sanitary conditions.
As a result, Khair-un-Nas Medical Laboratory and High Touch Medical Laboratory were sealed for failing to meet legal and health requirements. Other labs were warned of strict legal action if they continue operating without proper documentation.
These operations underscore the provincial government’s commitment to public health, safety, and transparent service delivery across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP/aiq-adi
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three booked over power theft2 minutes ago
-
Trials for Inter-district Badminton tournament held2 minutes ago
-
Distt Admin conducts crackdown on food outlets, medical labs2 minutes ago
-
AC imposes fine on three pumps for violations11 minutes ago
-
RDA asks NAB, FIA to take action against irregularities in financial records11 minutes ago
-
Dera admin for prompt services under CM’s Awami Agenda Program11 minutes ago
-
PPP leader condemns police action against peaceful protest12 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Sheikhupura12 minutes ago
-
KP CM launches comprehensive good governance roadmap21 minutes ago
-
Dera police nab 2 drug pushers, recover over 1.3 kg narcotics21 minutes ago
-
Polio team attacked in Nushki: one martyred21 minutes ago
-
AC Dera inspects polio vaccination drive21 minutes ago