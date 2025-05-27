Distt Admin conducts crackdown on food outlets, medical labs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In a series of coordinated actions under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s good governance and public welfare agenda, the district administration and food authority on Tuesday launched crackdowns on substandard food practices and unregistered medical laboratories, following public complaints and administrative directives.

In the first operation, the KP Food Authority, under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, conducted inspections in Munda and Mianar bazaars.

The authority examined various food-related businesses, including bakeries, where production units were found using non-food grade colorants. These were immediately confiscated and heavy fines were imposed.

Additionally, kebab shops, juice bars, meat shops, tandoors, wholesalers, and general stores were inspected, with clear instructions issued to comply with food safety SOPs.

Reform notices were also served to improve hygiene and cleanliness standards.

In a separate but related action, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Faheem Ullah inspected medical laboratories in Timergara Bazaar, checking for valid registration, professional diplomas, licenses, and sanitary conditions.

As a result, Khair-un-Nas Medical Laboratory and High Touch Medical Laboratory were sealed for failing to meet legal and health requirements. Other labs were warned of strict legal action if they continue operating without proper documentation.

These operations underscore the provincial government’s commitment to public health, safety, and transparent service delivery across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/aiq-adi