Distt Admin Conducts Operation Against Polythene Bags, Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:06 PM

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Capt (R) Aun Haider Gondal, the district administration Thursday conducted raids in various bazaars and markets against profiteering and polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Capt (R) Aun Haider Gondal, the district administration Thursday conducted raids in various bazaars and markets against profiteering and polythene bags.

Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla Saeedur Rahman along with Tehsildar Lalqilla inspected dealers of subsidized Atta in Kumbar Bazar and checked quota and distribution of Atta on subsidized rate.

He directed the shopkeepers to refrain from hoarding and profiteering otherwise their quota would be suspended.

The AC conducted raids against polythene bags at Kumbar Bazaar and confiscated huge quantity of polythene bags and also directed the shopkeepers of Kumbar Bazaar to use and sell the biodegradable bags instead of polythene bags.

