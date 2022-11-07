UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Conducts Raids Against Smuggling, Hoarding Of Fertilizers, Encroachment

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Distt admin conducts raids against smuggling, hoarding of fertilizers, encroachment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, the district administration on Monday conducted raids against illegal and unregistered fertilizers and dealers in the town and encroachment on government and public properties.

According to office of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Izza Arshad along with representatives of Agriculture Department visited inner city and different markets where the dealers involved in smuggling and hoarding of unregistered fertilizers were arrested while the shops were sealed.

The district administration took sample of the fertilizers of different brands and sent to Agriculture Research Institute, Tarnab for laboratory analysis, besides confiscating 58 bags of unregistered fertilizer under the violation of Fertilizer Control Act, 1999.

Meanwhile, the district administration in joint action with the capital metropolitan government carried out an operation against encroachment mafia in Shinwari Town on Ring Road here.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

During the operation, the encroachment on 5 kanals of government land was demolished with the help of heavy machinery and the area got cleared from the illegal occupation. The worth of the land was told about 300 million.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Salem Ayubi along with Capital Metropolitan Chief Demolition Inspector Qaiser Bacha conducted the operation.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials concerned to keep an eye on encroachment on a regular basis.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zainab Naqbi along with Demolishing Superintendent Capital Metropolitan removed encroachment from footpaths and in front of the shops in board Bazars, Phase-III Chow and arrested 12 shopkeepers.

