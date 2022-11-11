UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Confiscates 33000 Kg Polythene Bags; Arrests Owner Of Godown

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Distt Admin confiscates 33000 kg polythene bags; arrests owner of godown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday conducted raid on a godown and took 33000 kilogram plastic polythene bags into custody and arrested the owner from the spot.

The deputy commissioner taking notice of public complaints about supply of polythene bags from a godown on ring road directed Assistant Commissioner Rao Tabbasum to conduct raid in the area.

The DC said that the provincial government has banned use and sale of polythene bags in the province and warned strict action against sellers.

Under the direction of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the dengue control campaign is going on vigorously throughout the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration along with PDAs and health department carried out awareness campaign and fumigation spray in various towns of the city against dengue mosquito.

They appealed to public to keep the water tanks in their homes covered and do not leave water open in any place or vessel in the house and adopt all precautionary measures to wipe out dengue mosquito.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Water Road Sale All From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

25 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

2 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

4 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

4 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.