Distt Admin confiscates 33000 kg polythene bags; arrests owner of godown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday conducted raid on a godown and took 33000 kilogram plastic polythene bags into custody and arrested the owner from the spot.

The deputy commissioner taking notice of public complaints about supply of polythene bags from a godown on ring road directed Assistant Commissioner Rao Tabbasum to conduct raid in the area.

The DC said that the provincial government has banned use and sale of polythene bags in the province and warned strict action against sellers.

Under the direction of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the dengue control campaign is going on vigorously throughout the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration along with PDAs and health department carried out awareness campaign and fumigation spray in various towns of the city against dengue mosquito.

They appealed to public to keep the water tanks in their homes covered and do not leave water open in any place or vessel in the house and adopt all precautionary measures to wipe out dengue mosquito.