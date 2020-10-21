UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Constitutes Monitoring Committees For Eid-e-Milad Celebration

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:15 PM

Distt Admin constitutes Monitoring committees for Eid-e-Milad celebration

Monitoring Committees headed by Assistant Commissioners have been constituted in order to monitor the arrangements on the occasion of celebration of Jashn-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Monitoring Committees headed by Assistant Commissioners have been constituted in order to monitor the arrangements on the occasion of celebration of Jashn-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) throughout the district Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar directed for setting up monitoring committees that would remain in contact with religious leaders,security agencies to maintain law and order situation, cleanliness on the routes of processions, removal of encroachments from routes and other administrative arrangements.

The Monitoring Committee of Taluka Nawabshah would be headed by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari as Chairman while Deputy Superintendent Police, Mukhtiarkar (Revenue) Nawabshah, SDO Hesco, Assistant Engineer Roads, Sufi Muhammad Saleem Abbasi, Syed Noor Muhammad Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Arain Sultani, Muhammad Aslam Noori and Advocate Salamat Ali Sultani are the members of Monitoring Committee.

