Distt Admin Continues Action For Holding Wedding Events In Violation Of COVID SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Distt admin continues action for holding wedding events in violation of COVID SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :In violation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the district administration continued action against decorators and families involved in arranging wedding ceremonies in different areas of Hyderabad despite ban imposed by the Sindh government.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed that on receiving information about two marriage ceremonies, AC Latifabad took action and imposed fine against decorators and the families concerned and warnings were issued to them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Saima Fatima on Wednesday visited Akbari ground where there were complaints that wedding events were in progress. The decorators of the event were also arrested for violating government orders and fine was also imposed against them, DC stated in a tweet.

More Stories From Pakistan

