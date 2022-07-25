UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Continues Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration here Monday launched a grand operation against encroachment in Nothia bazaar and seized huge numbers of goods lying outside the shops.

On the directives of Director, West Zone, Capital Metropolitan Directorate Qadeer Naseer, dozens of shopkeepers were fined for erecting encroachment in front of their shops and using footpaths for their personal gains.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Regulation Safiullah said that the operation would be conducted on daily basis. He also warned shopkeepers to keep footpaths widened and do their businesses inside their premises.

He said that no one would be allowed to make difficulties for pedestrians and stern action would be taken against those erecting encroachments again.

