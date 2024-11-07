Distt Admin Crackdown On Agent Network; Arrest 11 In 2 Days
In a determined move to dismantle the so-called “agent mafia,” Islamabad’s district administration has initiated a crackdown and arrested eleven more agents outside the government offices premises and especially the excise department
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the district administration was intensifying its efforts to eliminate unauthorized agents operating outside the excise department.
In this regard, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Industrial Area, raided nearby areas and arrested 11 unauthorized agents operating around government offices.
To help citizens avoid relying on agents, the district administration has appealed to the public to handle official matters directly with the excise department.
"Citizens should approach the excise office themselves for all official tasks," said the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation to help sustain this anti-agent drive.
Additional service counters have been set up at the excise office to manage any increased demand, aiming to reduce the need for third-party intermediaries.
The recent arrests bring the total number of agents detained over the past two days to 11. This crackdown reflects the district administration’s commitment to streamlining government processes and eliminating practices that have previously disrupted official business.
As part of these efforts, DC Islamabad has directed all relevant authorities to ensure effective monitoring of daily operations around government offices, calling for a focused strategy to track down unauthorized agents working in urban areas.
The administration is determined to maintain a transparent and efficient process for citizens seeking services at the excise office, working to root out any agents who interfere in official matters for personal gain.
