Distt Admin decide to make Aligarh School ideal institute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has decided to make Aligarh School an ideal educational institution.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Jehangir expressed these views while presiding over a joint meeting of Aligarh school administration and district officials here on Saturday.

Umar said, "The board of Governors has been formed for transparency in Aligarh school affairs in which educational experts and influential representatives of civil society will be included." He said, "Faculty and curriculum will also be compiled for ideal education and training of children studying in Aligarh school in order to put school on modern lines."Various issues regarding Aligarh school were also discussed in the meeting.