Distt Admin Decides Major Crackdown On Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration in a meeting here Friday decided to launch a major crackdown on encroachments in different parts of the city from next week.

The meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar Gul Bano was informed that identification of encroachments in Peshawar city had been completed and the district and town administrations were already removing the encroachments.

On the occasion the ADC directed District and Town administrations to report the encroachments in their area as soon as possible so that the anti operation drive could be launched in next week.

She said that as per the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood "Peshawar Revival project" was in full swing.

During the meeting, the ADC was briefed in detail about the anti encroachment operation in Peshawar and it was said that district and town administrations in a joint operation were also removing temporary encroachments outside the shops.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, town municipal officers, revenue officers and other officials.

