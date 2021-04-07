UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Decides To Accelerate Dengue Eradication Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:48 PM

Distt admin decides to accelerate dengue eradication drive

District Administration on Wednesday decided to speed up dengue eradication campaign in wake of changing weather and recent rains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration on Wednesday decided to speed up dengue eradication campaign in wake of changing weather and recent rains.

A review meeting was held at DC office to accelerate the drive chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad and attended by CEO DHA,Dr Arshad Malik,DHO,Dr Ali Mehdi, ACs, Khawja Umair, Aabgeeney Khan and others.

He directed for 100 PC surveillance of 2413 hot-spot of dengue besides district and central jails.

He said that he didn't believe in photo session adding that health department should increase number of surveillance teams in addition to enhancing android users strength.

Mr Shahzad stated that the department with poor performance would be issued show-cause notices.

