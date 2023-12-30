Open Menu

Distt Admin Decides To Activate Health Councils

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The district administration has decided to activate health councils for improvement in the health sector. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer expressed these views while chairing the meeting of the Health Council of Shehbaz Sharif Hospital and DHQ here on Saturday.

He said that the repair work, including medical equipment and machinery, will be done through the health councils of the hospitals. The approval of necessary upgrade projects for medical equipment and hospital buildings was given in the meeting.

The purpose of health councils was to ensure the provision of immediate medical facilities in health centres.

DC said that the provincial government has given all financial and administrative powers to health councils.

The patients got direct relief due to the activation of the new DHQ hospital, Sher Shah.

Medical experts, philanthropists, and civil society representatives have also been included in the health councils. He directed medical superintendents to ensure strict monitoring of medical mechanisms to give relief to patients.

