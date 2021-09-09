Distt admin decides to depute mobile milk testing vans at city entry points

District administration has decided to depute mobile testing vans at all entry points of the district to control sale of adulterated milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to depute mobile testing vans at all entry points of the district to control sale of adulterated milk.

This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani while pressing over a meeting of malnutrition committee here on Thursday.

He directed health department to prepare training plan for school nutrition supervisors to ensure provision of best quality products to school kids. He said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of health related projects in schools.

The DC has also directed to initiate special measures for provision of clean drinking water and good quality food items for school kids, he added.

The ADCG said that samples of water would be collected from schools and hospitals for quality test from public health engineering department. He said that technical assistance would be provided for water testing at schools and hospitals adding that water filtration plants would be installed at schools.