Distt admin decides to strictly monitor flour distribution points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has decided to strictly monitor the flour distribution points established by the government, for ensuring transparency in the process.

Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir has been given the task of ensuring the equal provision of government flour from mills in the market.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the flour mills association here on Thursday. The security of the government-established flour distribution points was also discussed in detail.

He said that the flour mills were bound to provide flour at a cheap rate to the citizens under the government quota.

DC ordered a strict blockade in the limits of the district in order to stop the smuggling of wheat.

Mr Omer said that the cooperation of the flour mills association was indispensable for stopping black marketing and hoarding of flour.

District food Controller Abdul Majid Khan gave a detailed briefing on the flour supply mechanism.