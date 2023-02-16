UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Decides To Strictly Monitor Flour Distribution Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Distt admin decides to strictly monitor flour distribution points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has decided to strictly monitor the flour distribution points established by the government, for ensuring transparency in the process.

Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir has been given the task of ensuring the equal provision of government flour from mills in the market.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the flour mills association here on Thursday. The security of the government-established flour distribution points was also discussed in detail.

He said that the flour mills were bound to provide flour at a cheap rate to the citizens under the government quota.

DC ordered a strict blockade in the limits of the district in order to stop the smuggling of wheat.

Mr Omer said that the cooperation of the flour mills association was indispensable for stopping black marketing and hoarding of flour.

District food Controller Abdul Majid Khan gave a detailed briefing on the flour supply mechanism.

Related Topics

Market From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

13 minutes ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.