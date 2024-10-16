Open Menu

Distt Admin Decides To Suspend Metro Bus Service On Oct 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:52 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday decided to suspend metro bus service including federal routes on October 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday decided to suspend metro bus service including Federal routes on October 17.

According to the notification, in view of prevailing security environment and Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit at Islamabad, it is requested that metro bus service (all routes including federal routes) may be closed/suspend on October 17, as per the directives of District Magistrate Islamabad.

