Distt Admin Demolishes Illegal Commercial Buildings In Makhdoom Rasheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:51 PM

The District administration launched a crackdown against illegal commercial buildings including three marriage halls at Makhdoom Rasheed, 20 kilometres away from Multan city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The District administration launched a crackdown against illegal commercial buildings including three marriage halls at Makhdoom Rasheed, 20 kilometres away from Multan city.

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Badar led the crackdown against the illegally constructed buildings.

AC Adnan Badar stated that these commercial buildings were constructed without seeking permission from Tehsil Council. Tax amounting to millions of the rupees were not paid, he stated.

There are about over one dozen marriage halls in Makhdoom Rasheed and action will be taken against all illegal structures. He added that the squad had not demolished any residential unit. The action against the illegally constructed buildings was being taken without any discrimination.

