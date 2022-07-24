Distt admin devises emergency plan for rainy spell

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration has devised an emergency plan to deal with ongoing rainy spell in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto directed officials of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) and Rescue 1122 to carry on operation in the affected areas.

WASA machinery have been shifted to areas wherein stagnant water is creating trouble for the citizens. Tahir Watto also instructed Wasa to keep functional the disposal station with complete capacity.

Apart from this, the assistant commissioners were instructed to remain highly vigilant and continue to provide possible relief to the masses.

Moreover, Disaster Management Control have also been kept operational for swift services.