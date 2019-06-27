Distt Admin devises plan to cope any flood situation: Commissioner

Commissioner Sahiwal division, Nadeem-ur-Rehman, has said that all precautionary measures have been finalized to cope with any flood situation in the district

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal division, Nadeem-ur-Rehman, has said that all precautionary measures have been finalized to cope with any flood situation in the district.

He expressed these views while reviewing the precautionary measures regarding flood situation during the Monsoon season here on Thursday.

On this occasion, he directed the concerned officers to set up emergency camps at different location of River Ravi to cope with any flood situation in Monsoon season and to ensure functioning of flood control rooms in the district.

Nadeem also directed the officers concerned to set up flood control rooms, flood relief centres and flood relief camps on war footings and people could contact on toll free number 040-9200078 in any emergency situation.

Commissioner said that the best coordination should be ensured among Revenue department, emergency services, Health, education and livestock department to avoid any untoward situation in the district.

Safety of citizens was the top most priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

