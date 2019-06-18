UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Devises Plan To Cope Flood Situation: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahiwal, Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has said that all precautionary measures have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahiwal, Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has said that all precautionary measures have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of precautionary measures regarding flood situation in Monsoon season here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he directed the concerned officers to set up 11 emergency camps at different location of River Ravi to cope any flood situation in Monsoon season and to ensure functioning of flood control rooms in the district.

Wattoo also directed the officers concerned to set up Flood control rooms, Flood relief centers and flood relief camps on war footings and people could contact on toll free number 040-9200078 in any emergency situation.

Safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

District Emergency officer, Dr Khalid Abdullah, officers of Revenue, livestock, Civil Defence, Agriculture, Building, Municipal Corporations were also present in the meeting.

