Distt Admin Devises Plan To Facilitate People During Winter: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Distt admin devises plan to facilitate people during winter: DC

ATORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Tariq on Wednesday said the district administration had devised effective plan to meet any emergency situation and provision of timely relief to the people during the winter season.

Chairing a meeting, he said that the administration had made arrangements to clear the roads during snowfall.

He directed the concerned departments to perform their duties with sincerity to facilitate the people on priority during the season.

APP/saf/378

