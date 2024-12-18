Distt Admin Devises Plan To Facilitate People During Winter: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ATORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Tariq on Wednesday said the district administration had devised effective plan to meet any emergency situation and provision of timely relief to the people during the winter season.
Chairing a meeting, he said that the administration had made arrangements to clear the roads during snowfall.
He directed the concerned departments to perform their duties with sincerity to facilitate the people on priority during the season.
APP/saf/378
Recent Stories
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trail 5 in Margalla Hills: A Popular Spot for Nature Lovers, Hikers51 seconds ago
-
Hindu pilgrims due in city tomorrow56 seconds ago
-
Dialogue is essence of democracy: Irfan Siddiqui1 minute ago
-
PCG foils major smuggling attempts in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
NLPD organizes Int'l conference on famous poets Rumi, Iqbal1 minute ago
-
DC Dera inspects polio teams' field performance1 minute ago
-
Distt admin devises plan to facilitate people during winter: DC1 minute ago
-
Cultural day celebrated at Government Girls Degree College Tando Adam1 minute ago
-
Taxpayers' rights protected under federal tax laws: FTO21 minutes ago
-
Parental hesitation slowing polio eradication efforts21 minutes ago
-
Governor for elimination of power load shedding in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
NA witnesses introduction of ‘The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024’21 minutes ago