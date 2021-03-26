UrduPoint.com
Distt. Admin Directs To Ensure Smooth Supply Of Commodities During Ramazan

Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration on Friday directed departments to ensure smooth supply of commodities during the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate people.

The Livestock department was asked to complete homework for the appropriate provision of chicken and meat in the market.

These directions were issued by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad while chairing a supply chain management committee meeting at his office.

He observed that the prices of lemon were not stable in the market during Ramazan last year and directed to ensure smooth supply this year to keep the rates under control.

The DC tasked price magistrates to launch a crackdown against the sugar hoarders and also checked the stock registers of the traders.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (R) Tayyib Khan, ACs Khawaja Umair, Muhammad Zubair and other officials of various departments were also present.

