Distt Admin discards 3,000 rotten chickens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration in wee hours of Saturday night busted a gang of dead chicken supplier and recovered 3,000 rotten chickens from their custody.

According to Assistant Commissioner City Ehtisham ul Haq the district administration received tip-off about supply of the dead chicken to dealers at Bacha Khan Chowk.

The AC along with his team conducted raid in the area and arrested five members of the gang of dead chicken supplier. The team recovered 3,000 rotten chickens from the spot and later discarded it.

The district administration lodged FIR against the five member gang and handed them over the police for further legal action.

Further investigation was underway.