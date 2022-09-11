UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Distributes Food Among Flood Victims Living In Relief Camps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration on Saturday continued the distribution of food among the flood victims residing in the relief camps established in various schools and government offices of Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the staff designated by the local administration distributed cooked food among the rain/flood affected people belonging to different areas of the province.

The flood victims living in Govt Girls Primary school Citizen Colony,GGPS Sehrish Nagar, Govt Boys Lower Secondary School Shahbaz Town,Govt Girls Degree College Qasimabad, office of the Deputy Director Industries Qasimabad and other camps have collected cooked food from officials concerned.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Gaffar Soomro the district administration is continuously providing ration bags, mineral water bottles and cooked food to the flood affectees living in makeshift camps as well as in tent villages, official sources said.

