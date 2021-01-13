Distt Admin Ensure Strict Implementation Of Coronavirus SOPs
Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan the teams of district administration Wednesday visited markets, bus terminals and public places to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs.
The inspection teams also visited markets and checked price of different commodities, gauges at petrol pumps, performance of polio teams.