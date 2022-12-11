UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Ensures Provision Of Facilities To Tourists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Distt admin ensures provision of facilities to tourists

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :All the concerned departments under the supervision of District Administration Abbottabad are ensuring the provision of facilities to the citizens and tourists coming to Galyat.

District administration officials are busy cleaning of roads after the snowfall with the help of heavy machinery.

District administration has also established a control room for the convenience of the citizens and tourists and directed the tourists visiting Galyat during snowfall to take precautionary measures and check their vehicles before leaving for Galyat.

Tourists were also directed to keep enough amount of food and drinks (dry fruits, biscuits, etc. and water), avoid roadside parking and also ensure cooperation with police, Rescue-1122 and other departments.

The administration advised the visitors to drive the vehicle in low gear, minimize the use of brakes, and use warm clothes to protect against cold weather. Avoid using car heaters at night, follow the speed limit and be careful when driving in fog, be aware of the weather conditions and start your journey accordingly.

District administration also directed tourists to keep in touch with information centers and control rooms that have been established in Galyat for any emergency or information, Central Control Room Abbottabad or Galyat, District Resource and Communication Center Abbottabad 09929310556, District Control Room Abbottabad (24/7) 09929310553, District Control Room (Galyat) 0992355138 and Rescue Emergency Services Abbottabad No. 1122

